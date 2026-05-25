Across Billings, communities remember the fallen for Memorial Day

BILLINGS — Communities across Montana gathered Monday to honor the men and women who died serving the country during Memorial Day ceremonies held across the state.

In Billings, hundreds gathered at Mountview Cemetery for a long-standing Memorial Day tradition featuring flags, prayers, and the sound of taps.

MTN News, Isabel Spartz

Veterans, families, and community leaders came together to remember the sacrifices made by members of the military and to honor those who never returned home.

Blake Fuhriman, the executive director of Veterans Navigation Network and an Army veteran, was the event's keynote speaker.

“Memorial Day for me is really about remembering those who never made it home. It's not about veterans, it's not about ceremony, it's not about politics, it's not about any of that," said Fuhriman. "It's remembering those who gave everything for our country and holding their name in eternity, as well as remembering their families that are still paying for their sacrifice."

Veterans Navigation Network helps connect local veterans with vital resources and community support after service.

"The best way that we can honor those who have fallen, who paid the ultimate cost for our country and its freedom, is to live life to the fullest. This is a heavy day for me as somebody who served with somebody who died in combat," he said. "I know it's a heavy day for the families, but they paid that price not so that we could be sad this day, but so that we could live life to the fullest and honor them ... and making sure that our lives are worthy of their sacrifice."

In Laurel, hundreds also gathered at Yellowstone National Cemetery to pay tribute to fallen service members.

The ceremony included a pipe and drum procession, presentation of the colors, and remarks from veterans and community leaders.

MTN News, Isabel Spartz

American flags lined the cemetery as families, active-duty military members, and veterans paused to reflect on the meaning of Memorial Day and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Isabel Spartz/MTN News