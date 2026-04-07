Billings dismisses lawsuit over demolished Colonial Apartments site

BILLINGS — The legal problems surrounding the demolished Colonial Apartments in Billings have been resolved, clearing the way for RiverStone Health to close on its offer to buy the property.

The city of Billings dismissed its lawsuit against the estate of the deceased former owner John Skauge on Tuesday. The city originally filed the lawsuit against the blighted and crime-ridden property, stating that the apartments were a public safety hazard and the city wanted them demolished. The case remained open even after the building was torn down a few weeks ago.

Attorney Michelle Ostrye, who represents the Skauge estate, said she presented a court filing asking the city to drop the lawsuit, which the city did Tuesday.

The dismissal of the lawsuit now frees up RiverStone Health to finalize its purchase of the property.

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