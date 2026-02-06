'Operation Clean Sweep': Law enforcement removes occupants at historic Billings apartment building

BILLINGS - A historical moment unfolded Friday as the remaining tenants at the Colonial Apartments were removed by law enforcement, marking the end of an era for the crime-ridden property that has plagued the community for years.

For the last four years, the Colonial on South 27th Street has been home to Dina Pearson, who paid just $400 a month in rent despite having no electricity for four years.

"We're both disabled and it's the only thing we could afford. And then when you get in here, you kind of get stuck," Pearson said.

Friday brought the reality of eviction as Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies conducted a final walkthrough of the building.

"A big day in Yellowstone County. The Colonial is being formally evicted. We're removing people from the Colonial," Yellowstone County Undersheriff Robert Lester said.

Law enforcement officials announced plans to fence the building and arrest anyone found trespassing on the property.

Once an upscale boarding house, the Colonial has had a checkered past. Over the past decade, it became the address police responded to most in Billings, with more than 2,000 calls.

"So there's a lot of violent crime that occurred here. The number of homicides that occurred right where we're standing here right now. So the reason that we have a whole bunch of people here today is because they want to be a part of this historical moment," the undersheriff said.

When asked if she ever felt unsafe, Pearson said she always did.

"Always. Always. I didn't go out after dark out of my room. We stayed in it and could hear it all," Pearson said.

Law enforcement helped the remaining residents move their belongings out of the building by 10 a.m. The Montana Rescue Mission was available to assist displaced residents who needed shelter.

"The Montana Rescue Mission has been in contact with their aware. They are able to take people as needed," Lester said.

RELATED Q2 COVERAGE

Evictions begin at Colonial Apartments as demolition plans advance

RiverStone Health planning to purchase and demolish Colonial Apartments for $500K

Colonial Apartments face closure and new vision from RiverStone Health

City of Billings in court to demolish Colonial apartments

'Calls to Colonial' - Billings leaders crack down on slumlord properties that drain emergency resources