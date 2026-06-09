Billings city bathrooms vandalized within days of repainting

BILLINGS- The excitement surrounding new public restrooms at the Billings skate park has quickly turned to frustration after the facilities were vandalized less than a week after opening.

City leaders say the new bathrooms had barely welcomed visitors before someone damaged the property, leaving staff and community members disappointed.

The vandalism comes after significant effort and investment to improve amenities for skate park visitors.

Photos shared online show graffiti on the exterior of the facilities, and a sign saying the bathrooms are closed due to vandalism, raising concerns about respect for public spaces and the cost of repairs.

Community members responding to the incident expressed frustration that new infrastructure meant to serve the public was targeted so soon after being completed.

Officials have not released information about potential suspects or the extent of the damage. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.