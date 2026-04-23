BILLINGS — For the first time since the fall of 2018, the city of Billings is searching for a new city administrator.

The search follows the pending departure of Chris Kukulski, who will start a new position in Michigan this summer. He leaves Billings May 29.

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Billings begins the search for a new city administrator

Billings Mayor Mike Nelson said the hiring process has already begun and will likely be lengthy, adding that replacing Kukulski will be a challenge.

"It’s going to be a process, and we’re going to trust it," Nelson said. "I really like Chris. I think he's doing a great job."

Nelson said that there's pressure finding a replacement for the city's top job.

"We want to protect the city, make sure that things move without skipping a beat," Nelson said.

To accomplish that, Nelson outlined a two-step hiring process, starting with the selection of an interim city administrator, which is already in motion.

Current City Assistant Administrator Kevin Iffland was the only applicant for the interim role and will likely fill the position, despite some concern from the Billings City Council that Iffland doesn't live inside city limits.

"Then in a couple of weeks, we’ll figure out how exactly we’re going forward to accept a permanent city administrator," Nelson said.

The search for a permanent replacement includes hiring a headhunter to help develop a salary and job description with input from the City Council. Nelson said it will take time and that a new hire might not be made until the fall.

"That’s money well spent," Nelson said of the headhunting company. "It comes with a charge, but we're not going to spend too much. We're going to do what's right by the city."

City Council member Bill Kennedy shared a different perspective on Kukulski's departure.

"I think it was time," Kennedy said Thursday afternoon. "I wish him well. It’s time for new leadership in the city of Billings."

Kennedy expressed frustration with how the process is being handled so far, stating it has seen little discussion during City Council meetings so far.

"I think the full council needs to be involved," Kennedy said. "If I seem a little irritated on it, I am. I feel that we need to have a larger discussion with the whole council of where we’re going."

The leadership change comes as the city is seeking to fill 40 open positions, including key jobs in solid waste management and public works director. Kennedy noted the city has been trying to find a new public works director since the retirement of Debi Mehling last fall and that the ongoing saga over water billing have slowed the process, including a lawsuit filed in February.

"We’ve probably had two of three people that have come and then decided they didn’t want it," Kennedy said. "I think that department isn't viewed super great in the public right now."

Kennedy believes that won't be the case for the city administrator position. Kukulski made a base salary of $218,000 this year.

"It’s pretty good money, so it should attract some fairly good people," Kennedy said.

That's exactly what Nelson is hoping for, knowing that finding the right applicant is crucial.

"That’s important because the city’s got a big future ahead so we need to make sure we’ve got the right person at the helm," Nelson said. "There’s a lot of potential for great things to happen in Billings and this. This gives us a little more say in where we go."