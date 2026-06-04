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Authorities release name of Billings woman killed in West End crash

wecrash.jfif
MTN News file
Billings fatal crash at the intersection of 36th Street West and Monad Road on Monday evening.
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BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Thursday released the name of a woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash.

Danette Jane Hill, 67 of Billings, was killed Monday evening in a crash at the intersection of 36th Street West and Monad Road.

The crash was reported at 6:16 p.m.

Hill was driving a Lexus GX460, which collided with a Subaru Outback. One other person was taken to a local hospital, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

RELATED: Police investigating fatal crash on Billings West End

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