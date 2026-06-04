Authorities release name of Billings woman killed in West End crash

BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Thursday released the name of a woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash.

Danette Jane Hill, 67 of Billings, was killed Monday evening in a crash at the intersection of 36th Street West and Monad Road.

The crash was reported at 6:16 p.m.

Hill was driving a Lexus GX460, which collided with a Subaru Outback. One other person was taken to a local hospital, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

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