Police investigating fatal crash on Billings West End

Billings police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of 36th Street West and Monad Road Monday evening.

The crash was reported at 6:16 p.m. Billings police said the intersection was closed in all directions.

MTN News confirmed at the scene that one person was dead on arrival when emergency crews arrived. Police have released no additional information.

According to neighbors, the intersection is the scene of multiple crashes.

“If you come west on Monad and you are in behind somebody, you can’t see the oncoming traffic. And there’s a lot of impatient people who don’t want to see if it is clear. So it’s almost like a blind corner,” said neighbor Leah Whitaker.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.