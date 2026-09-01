Livingston fire chief out after external review concludes

LIVINGSTON — Livingston Fire Rescue Chief Josh Chabalowski is no longer employed by the city following an external review into the circumstances surrounding his administrative leave, City Manager Grant Gager confirmed Monday.

Gager said the review was completed several weeks ago. He said the city notified Chabalowski of his employment status in a letter, but the city cannot release details of the investigation because they involve private personnel matters protected under state law.

Chabalowski’s wife, Brittny, confirmed he was terminated last Tuesday. She says the reason for his termination was the length and tone of a PowerPoint presentation he gave on May 19.

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Gager has not publicly confirmed that explanation or released the findings of the review.

Chabalowski was placed on administrative leave earlier this year following a heated confrontation with Gager. At the time, the city declined to publicly disclose the reason for the leave, saying an outside firm was conducting an investigation.

Chabalowski later sued the city, seeking a temporary restraining order that would allow him to return to work while the investigation was underway. A judge denied that request, leaving Chabalowski on leave as the review continued.

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How a fire chief's leave sparked a broader debate over Livingston Fire Rescue

The dispute also sparked a broader debate over the future of Livingston Fire Rescue, including concerns raised by Chabalowski and his supporters about staffing, equipment and the department’s long-term needs. City officials disputed claims that the department was under-resourced, pointing to a nearly $494,000 increase in the department’s budget this fiscal year.

For now, Livingston Fire Rescue remains under the command of interim Fire Chief Dann Babcox. Gager said the city has not yet posted a permanent fire chief position.

Gager also said the city commission is evaluating the future of the fire station and department, reiterating that Livingston Fire Rescue will still be open and responding to calls.

The city has not released the findings of the external review or publicly explained the circumstances surrounding Chabalowski’s termination beyond citing private personnel matters.

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How a fire chief's leave sparked a broader debate over Livingston Fire Rescue