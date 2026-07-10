Laurel hosts another public hearing on the proposed state forensic mental health facility

LAUREL — Another public hearing took place at the Laurel High School on Thursday over the controversial proposed forensic mental health facility.

Yellowstone County commissioners were asked by the Montana State Board of Investments to hold the hearing on changes to zoning for the 114 acres of land just outside the Laurel city limits that the state purchased in June.

The meeting is only procedural, as Yellowstone County commissioners' zoning authority does not apply when the land is owned by the state. This means the state does not need county approval to change the zoning. However, state regulations require the public to be given the opportunity to have their concerns heard in a public forum.

Like the two prior hearings with the Board of Investments, which is responsible for building the facility, state representatives did not answer any questions or make any comments.

The forensic facility, which could include up to 64 beds, will be used by people who are already in the legal system and need psychiatric evaluation and treatment to ensure they are fit to stand trial.

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