Classes start in less than two weeks, and the Laurel High School administration says it's going to be different this year with the cell phone policy that will be more strictly enforced.

Watch Laurel High School cell phone story here:

Laurel High School strengthens cell phone restrictions during classes

Matt Torix, Laurel superintendent, says the district has had a cell phone policy in place for several years, but not every teacher enforced the rules.

“We're going to have to strictly enforce it,” Torix said. “And that's one thing we've got to teach. What we expect, and then we need to expect that behavior.”

While kids were enjoying summer vacation, the school board updated the cell phone policy.

“The board just wanted to tighten up that cell phone use a little bit,” Torix said. “And just ensure that kids are in the classroom. We've got bell to bell teaching. That's really what they want the focus to be and what we want the focus to be.”

Keeping cell phones out of the classroom is a nationwide trend, with 39 states and the District of Columbia banning or restricting cell phones in schools, according to Education Week. But not Montana.

While many schools do have rules in place, Montana does not have a statewide policy.

According to the Office of Public Instruction, Montana is a local control state, and it's up to the individual districts.

But Gov. Greg Gianforte asked school districts to adopt policies two years ago.

MTN did a similar story in Cody, Wyoming at the end of last school year.

The Wyoming Legislature passed a law requiring all school districts to have a cell phone policy.

The administration, teachers and some students say restricting phones in the classrooms has worked out great at Cody High School.

“We're interacting a lot more,” Cody High School student Cache McFadden said in May. “Playing hacky sack. We came back, and it was a big thing. And so, so yeah, I'm enjoying it. I like it a lot.”

This upcoming school year, all districts in Wyoming will be required to have a policy in place.

Dr. Jeff Jones, superintendent for schools in Ranchester, Dayton, and Big Horn, says they've had a cell phone policy for about 15 years.

“That's evolved over the years,” Jones said. “We've learned more and more about how much of a distraction sometimes they can become and to the students for their ability to stay focused in the class.”

And that's the plan for Laurel schools as well.

The district policy states that parents and kids should know that students will have to keep cell phones, iPods, and MP3 players in their lockers or cars.

Devices can be checked before and after school and during lunch and between classes.

“Just while education's going on, there's just not a need for it,” Torix said.