It’s the last day of school at Cody High School, and the year felt different for students and teachers with a new cell phone policy.

Once students enter the building, they’re in the “No Phone Zone,” and a sign alerts them that “all cell phones must be powered off and put away in backpacks.”

Watch Cody High School cell phone story here:

Cody High School cell phone policy considered a success in first year

“We try to make our rule black and white so it's easy for the teachers to enforce, easy for the students to understand,” said Shawn Trotter, CHS assistant principal. “If we see it, we're going to take it.”

And teachers have seen a difference in the classrooms.

“The students have been able to focus more on their work and less on their phones,” said Ryan Beardall, a Spanish teacher.

Trotter says discipline referrals have decreased 60 percent, and grades have improved for some students.

“We had like 330 D's, F's, or incompletes at the first semester last year,” said Trotter. “And this year it was only 230 of those, so a 35 percent decrease.”

And Cody High School is not alone.

Billings School District 2 is also finishing its first year with a cell phone policy that was approved by the school board in August of 2024.

“When I talked to the principals about it, they've seen more student engagement in the classroom, students actually socializing with each other,” said Gordon Klasna, executive director of secondary education. “In talking with the teacher earlier today, he said it's the best thing that's happened in his 13-year career.”

Students have also noticed a change.

“It's been better for bullying,” Beardall said. “There aren't many students bullying each other on social media, at least during school hours.”

Less bullying, more talking, more conversation, which has led to more socializing.

“We're interacting a lot more,” said Cache McFadden, a junior. “Playing hacky sack that we came back and it was a big thing and so, so yeah, I'm enjoying it. I like it a lot.”

And maybe no cell phones helped the Cody girls soccer team win another state championship last weekend.

“That could have something to do with the phone policy,” Mia Broussard said laughingly.

Broussard plays a few sports, including soccer, and says the cell phone policy has made for a more cohesive team.

“Oh, 100 percent,” Broussard said. “Getting to learn about your teammates, getting to know and also being able to form relationships with the younger, grades coming up. It's such a big deal.”

“Overall, I think it's worked very well for our kids,” Trotter said.

And next school year, a new Wyoming law requires all school districts to have a cell phone policy.