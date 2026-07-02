Jury finds Canyon Creek Memory Care liable for Covid-era resident deaths

A federal jury found Thursday that a Billings long-term care facility was liable in the deaths of two residents in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, the jury decided that Canyon Creek Memory Care was not dishonest about its Covid outbreak with the family of a third victim, Elizabeth Guilford.

The families of the three resident, Mary Simons, Robert W. Petersen, and Guilford, sued the facility in 2022, alleging the facility's Washington state owners, Koelsch Senior Communities, neglected to properly staff Canyon Creek, leading to neglect and poor living conditions.

The jury initially recommended each family receive $225,000 but the final award was still under discussion.

Seventeen people died of Covid-19 during the outbreak there.

Billings-based attorney John Heenan is representing the family of the three victims, and he’s asking the jury to decide on punitive damages.

U.S. District Judge Susan Watters is presiding.

Lawyers for Koelsch provided a statement:

"We appreciate the jury's careful consideration throughout the trial. We are reviewing the verdict with counsel and evaluating our next steps. Our commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality care to the residents and families we serve remains unchanged,” the statement read.

Related:

Families wait for verdict in negligence case against Canyon Creek Memory Care in Billings