Judge halts construction on proposed state forensic mental health facility in Laurel

LAUREL — A Yellowstone County judge has granted an injunction stopping all construction on a proposed forensic mental health facility in Laurel.

Judge Ed Zink granted the injunction Wednesday, halting all on-site construction on 114 acres of land the state purchased in June. The state may continue with off-site design and planning.

The court granted the injunction after finding the state's water analysis did not adequately show the city of Laurel had the capacity in its water system for the forensic facility. The state must now conduct another environmental assessment, including another public comment period, according to the ruling.

The attorney for Laurel C.A.R.E.D. Elizabeth Foster told the judge the people of Laurel are concerned about the demand on the city water and sewer system. Laurel C.A.R.E.D is the community activist group that formed to oppose the siting of the facility and sued to block it.

The ruling pushes back construction of the 32- to possibly 64-bed forensic facility but does not kill the project.

The state says the facility is needed to treat people who are already in the legal system but need psychiatric treatment and evaluation to be fit for trial.

Related:

Citizen group argues to halt state mental hospital in Laurel

Laurel considers joining lawsuit against state as forensic mental health facility work progresses

Laurel group files lawsuit seeking to block state mental forensic facility

