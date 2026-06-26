Laurel group files lawsuit seeking to block state mental forensic facility

LAUREL — A grassroots group of Laurel residents is asking a state judge to halt all planning and construction of a proposed forensic mental health facility after the state purchased 114 acres of farmland for the project west of town.

Laurel Citizens Advocating for Responsible Economic Development, known as C.A.R.E.D., a group that formed in January 2025, filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction that, if granted, would stop all permitting, design, construction, and other planning for the forensic facility.

The state purchased the 114 acres of farmland on June 12 to house the 32- to possibly 64-bed facility. The facility would treat people already in the legal system who need a psychological evaluation to determine if they are fit to stand trial.

Laurel C.A.R.E.D. also filed a second complaint alleging the state spent $4.25 million in taxpayer dollars on the land even though neither the city of Laurel nor Yellowstone County ever applied to be considered for the facility.

That complaint also alleges the Montana Board of Investments worked behind the scenes with Laurel's city administrator to bring the facility to the area, keeping residents and members of the city council unaware of what was happening.

Both complaints were filed in Yellowstone County District Court.

In 2025, the Montana Legislature appropriated $26.5 million for the facility, which officials said was needed to address an overcrowded population. Lawmakers did not dictate where it should be built, and the site in Laurel was chosen in November, even though other communities, Hardin and Miles City, had submitted bids to house it.

Laurel C.A.R.E.D. shared this statement:

"Today, Laurel C.A.R.E.D. filed a request for a Temporary Restraining Order and Preliminary Injunction because we believe there are important legal and procedural issues that must be addressed before this project moves forward. This action is not about opposing mental health care or the people who need these services—it is about ensuring that Montana’s Constitution, laws, policies, and established processes are followed by everyone, including state agencies. Once construction begins, many of the impacts cannot easily be undone, which is why we are asking the court to preserve the status quo while these issues are carefully reviewed. This case is about more than the proposed forensic facility in Laurel; it is about protecting the rights of Laurel today and preserving the rule of law for every Montana community now and in the future.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

