BILLINGS— Billings Public Schools counselors are encouraging parents and teachers to check in on their students’ mental health following a mass shooting and house fire that killed eight people Sunday.

Four of the victims were children: Chloe Ireland, Owen Ireland, Landon Ghekiere and Charlotte Ghekiere.

Watch the report below:

'Heavy week': Counselors encourage checking on students following Billings mass shooting

Miles Avenue Principal Lori Rovero taught Owen’s fourth grade class when he attended the school. She said she and many other students and staff are feeling intense emotions, knowing school is starting without the four children.

Related: One week later: Billings neighborhood grapples with aftermath of mass shooting

“I always said to his mom, ‘I just love that Owen will do the right thing, even when no one is watching,’” said Rovero. “Any teacher, even if they didn't have one of these wonderful kids, is feeling that loss of them not being here.”

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Lori Rovero

Miles Avenue Elementary School counselor Kirstie Thomas says she and many other counselors and social workers are offering guidance.

“It's a really heavy week and every school has talked about it,” Thomas told MTN. “There's a group of counselors and social workers who meet together and kind of disperse to the different schools to make sure there's all hands on deck.”

Thomas encourages families to use counseling resources through schools and RiverStone Health. She said families can use referrals through school counselors to find long-term therapy that works with their insurance.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Ghekiere and Ireland family

“I can pull up on my spreadsheet that (shows) there's these therapists that work with this specific age. That way, parents aren't just calling around town,” she said.

Therapy dogs are also spending time with students and staff in schools. School district safety and emergency management coordinator Joe Halligan brought his dog, River, to multiple schools Wednesday.

“His job is to put smiles on faces,” said Halligan. “We're in schools pretty much every day of the week.”

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 River the therapy dog

Halligan told MTN students and staff can also get help for their friends anonymously.

The Say Something Anonymous Reporting System allows people to report concerns for others by submitting anonymous tips. People can text “TIP” to 79775 or use the system’s app.

“We're just asking parents and really peers to be on the lookout for just drastic changes in behavior with their kids,” said Halligan.