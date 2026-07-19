Habitat for Humanity celebrates 100th home with wall-raising ceremony

BILLINGS — Habitat for Humanity raised the walls on its 100th home Saturday morning, marking more than 30 years of transforming lives in the community.

Friends, families, and volunteers came together to create not just a house, but a future. Organizers said the project was made possible through donations from 106 sponsors, over $125,000, and the work of community volunteers.

The three-bedroom home in the Heights will belong to Ricky and Amelia Martinez and their three children. Amelia Martinez said being part of the build made the milestone even more meaningful.

"Looking forward to building our lives here," said Ricky Martinez. "We're just grateful for the whole thing, honestly."

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"It makes it so much more special, us actually putting in the work for our future home, for our kids, and with the help of community members and just everything that Habitat for Humanity does for the community," Amelia Martinez said. "Tears are flowing as I'm helping raise the walls, but happy tears this time."

Related: Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 100th home in area

Maria Reed, Director of Development for Habitat for Humanity, said the Martinez family's dedication reflects exactly what the organization is all about.

"They're just devoting all their time to building this house, making a better life for their family and their kids, and meeting their neighbors and building that community, which we're all about," Reed said. "Affordable housing is something that's just not available right now, and so to be a part of something where we can say that we're offering affordable housing is amazing."

Habitat for Humanity is already looking to the future with hopes to break ground on house #101 in the coming months.