Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 100th home in area

BILLINGS— Habitat for Humanity Mid-Yellowstone Valley broke ground Saturday morning for its 100th home in the area.

The house will have three bedrooms and will be located in the Founders Park subdivision in Billings.

Ricky and Amelia Martinez, who are parents of two children, will be able to buy the home through a no-interest loan. Several friends of the family came out to celebrate the groundbreaking.

According to Habitat for Humanity, the home’s construction was made possible through the donations of 103 sponsors.

Hannah Pedeferri/Q2

“Once we knew that it was house 100, oh my goodness. It was just exciting just to be part of Habitat for Humanity,” said Ricky.

“We have currently black mold in our house, so just not having to worry about giving our kids a bath in the tub or just visibly seeing the black mold in our house is going to be so incredibly relieving,” said Amelia. “It was just life changing, honestly, to be given the opportunity to show that we could put in the work and really get it done."

Hannah Pedeferri/Q2

Habitat for Humanity Mid-Yellowstone Valley has contributed to low-income housing since 1992.

Adults in the program put between 350 to 500 hours into homeownership and financial literacy classes.