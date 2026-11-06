A Glasgow, Montana native spent the week winning on "Jeopardy!" and giving her home state plenty to cheer about.

Watch the full story from Erica's winning streak below:

Glasgow native brings Montana pride to the 'Jeopardy!' stage this week

For most of us, "Jeopardy!" is a chance to see how many answers we know from the couch. But inside Jen Hagenston's living room Thursday night, there was really only one answer everyone was waiting for.

"We are celebrating Erica's Jeopardy Run," friend and previous coworker Mary Broache said.

After four days on one of America's most popular game shows of all time, friends gathered to see how Erica Doornek's run would end.

Grace Stewart/MTN News "Jeopardy!" watch party as Erica competes in her 4th day of winning the game show.

"She is so incredibly smart. I know that. And now everybody else does," Hagenston said.

Doornek's journey began long before she stepped behind the podium. She tells MTN that she has always loved trivia and learning. She first went in for auditions in August and filmed in September, then had to keep the secret from friends and family until the episodes aired November 2nd through 5th.

Millions of viewers have gotten to know Doornek behind the "Jeopardy!" podium, but friends Mary and Jen knew her long before then.

"We work together," Hagenston said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Jennifer Hagenston tells MTN about how proud she is of her friend Erica.

"I worked with Erica at the Bureau of Reclamation," Broache said.

Even with millions watching, Doornek hasn't been shy about reminding them where her roots are, writing "Go Griz, Go Scotties" in one of her night three answers on air.

When the answer didn't come to her in Final Jeopardy, something else did: her home.

"Pretty much everything I did on Jeopardy! was a shout out to who I am and where I'm from," Doornek said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Erica Doornek speaks with MTN about her time on "Jeopardy!" with dog Remi (Remington).

From Glasgow to Billings, she carried Montana with her.

"Being from Montana makes you pretty tough, pretty resilient, but also we have a good sense of humor," Doornek said.

To a stage watched across the country, she's brought a little piece of Montana with her night after night. Along the way, she also loved the camaraderie she built with all her fellow contestants.

"She's really down to earth. She's kind. She cares about our community. And she's really funny," Broache said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Friends join together to watch Erica Doornek's 4-day winning streak on "Jeopardy!"

Doornek didn't just go on "Jeopardy!" She brought home with her, even if she didn't bring home the final winning title.

"It is so mind-blowing. I'm so proud of her. Our parents are proud of her. All of our friends are proud of her," Hagenston said.

Related: Billings woman talks Jeopardy! wins while proudly representing Glasgow, Montana