Billings woman talks Jeopardy! wins while proudly representing Glasgow, Montana

A Billings woman is racking up the wins on Jeopardy, and she's back for more.

Watch Doornek discuss her Jeopardy! run here:

Billings woman talks Jeopardy! run

Erica Doornek is a three-time returning champion, and she was looking for her fourth straight win Wednesday. Despite missing her Final Jeopardy question, she pulled off the victory.

She now calls Billings home, but on Jeopardy!, she proudly represents Glasgow, Montana, a place she calls "the middle of nowhere."

Doornek is a University of Montana journalism graduate and now works for the Bureau of Reclamation.

"I was reading Trivial Pursuit cards. I was having friends quiz me, doing everything I could. So and at a certain point, my brain just was too full. So I just stopped studying and just said to relax, get some good rest and just see what I could do," Doornek said.

Will her Montana winning streak continue?

Jeopardy! airs at 6 p.m. on Q2.