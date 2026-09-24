BILLINGS, Mont. — The Billings Fire Department is bringing back a tradition that has been off the calendar for a decade — literally.

Watch the full video below:

Get ready to flip: Billings firefighters turn up the heat for a good cause

Local firefighters are teaming up with Dress for Success Billings to create a 2027 wall calendar, with proceeds benefiting Dress for Success and the Billings Fire Department Benevolent Fund.

MTN News Chelsea of MemoriesAreForever Photography donates her time to photograph Billings firefighters for the department’s 2027 charity calendar.

“It’s been 10 years since the fire department did a calendar,” said Megan Hamavard, with Dress for Success.

The project combines a little humor, a little skin and a lot of community support.

Firefighter Shawn O’Brien, who hopes to appear as Mr. October, said the firefighters are embracing the experience.

“Hopefully everyone gets some laughs out of it and it can raise some money,” he said.

The calendar features 10 men and one woman from the fire department, according to Dress for Success Billings.

For some of the firefighters, stepping in front of the camera has been a new experience.

“I think everybody that is going to be on the calendar is nervous to some degree,” O’Brien said.

MTN News No turnout gear required: Billings firefighters heat up new calendar

The project is also designed to support women entering or re-entering the workforce.

Dress for Success Billings provides professional clothing to women as they prepare for employment.

Hamavard, serves as Executive Director and says donations are critical to keeping that work going.

MTN News Dress for Success Billings Executive Director Megan Hamavard looks through clothing at the nonprofit’s downtown boutique.

“If donations on the clothing side dry up, we absolutely cannot do what we do here,” Hamavard said.

The calendar gives the two organizations a chance to support each other's missions.

“We just want to show we can support each other,” Hamavard said.

The 2027 firefighter calendar is $25 for pickup. Shipping is available for an additional $10, bringing the total to $35. A drop-off option is available in Yellowstone County for purchases of five or more calendars, according to Dress for Success Billings.

Calendars are expected to be available for pickup, drop-off or shipping in early November.

The calendar sale will continue until further notice, and all proceeds will go to Dress for Success and the Billings Fire Department Benevolent Fund.

Reserve a 2027 Firefighter Calendar