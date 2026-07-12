Dogs living in Billings trailer prompt community response as temperatures near triple digits

BILLINGS — Concerns over a dozen large dogs living in a trailer parked in a Billings parking lot have resurfaced as temperatures approach triple digits this weekend, sparking dozens of police calls and a community-wide effort to help.

The issue first drew attention in May, when residents began reporting concerns about a large homemade trailer attached to an RV that houses 12 Alaskan Malamutes. The trailer, often parked in commercial parking lots around Billings, has generated repeated calls to Billings Police and Animal Control over the dogs' welfare.

One of those residents, Derek Hart, said he first noticed the trailer several months ago after hearing dogs howling inside while it was parked near Lowe's. He reported the situation to authorities at the time, but became increasingly concerned as temperatures climbed into the 90s and forecasts called for highs nearing 109 degrees over the weekend.

"They were quietly whimpering this time around, and it just kind of hit me differently that it was so hot," Hart said. "I was immediately concerned."

Don Hudson Photo from inside the trailer, taken May 26.

Hart said he believes the dogs spend extended periods inside the trailer without enough opportunities to get out, and questioned whether the trailer remains cool enough during the hottest parts of the day. After seeing the trailer again Friday, he took to Facebook, urging others to help find a solution for the dogs before the extreme heat arrived.

"They're hot, they're confined, they have no way to get their energy out, and I mean, bad stuff's going to happen," he said. "I reached out to the community and made a post on Facebook because I was just upset, and I know other people have called it in."

The post quickly spread online, generating hundreds of comments from people expressing concern for the dogs, while others encouraged the community to help the owner, Rick Bradley, rather than criticize him.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The post gained hundreds of reactions.

Bradley previously told MTN News in May that the dogs are his family and that Animal Control has repeatedly inspected them without finding evidence of neglect. He said his goal is to raise enough money for fuel and supplies to relocate the trailer to a place where the dogs can be exercised regularly while he continues pursuing his lifelong dream of building a sled dog team.

“I've had animal control for… three months since I've been out here,” Bradley told MTN. “They know my dogs are well taken care of. If they didn't, they would have taken them.”

Related: Dozen dogs kept in large trailer spark concern in Billings

Following Friday's renewed concerns, Billings Police again inspected the trailer and later issued a public statement saying officers found no evidence the animals were in distress. According to the department, the trailer is equipped with a generator that powers two air conditioning units, and officers found the dogs had continuous access to water, clean kennels, and adequate food.

Police thanked residents for reporting concerns and said they will continue monitoring the situation, but asked the public not to continue calling dispatch.

MTN News

Hart said his own observations differed from what police described, saying he witnessed the generator turned off for much of the day after officers left. He said he hopes a longer-term solution can be found that ensures the dogs remain safe while also supporting Bradley.

"My biggest concern is that every time I've seen that trailer, the generator is not running. He only runs it when he's getting reported to the police, and they show up," Hart said. “Within 30 minutes of them leaving, he had turned the generator back off."

The attention surrounding the Facebook post also led to community action. According to a Facebook post from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter Board President Justin Hutchinson, shelter staff and concerned residents met with Bradley and arranged temporary housing at the shelter for all 12 dogs through the weekend's dangerous heat.

In the post, Hutchinson praised staff members for working directly with Bradley, writing that they "didn't just sit by and comment on Facebook," but instead focused on caring for both the dogs and their owner.

Courtesy: Big J Show Cares

While the circumstances surrounding Bradley's trailer continue to generate discussion, veterinarians say the situation serves as an important reminder for all pet owners during periods of extreme heat.

Dr. Edie Best, owner and lead veterinarian at Billings Animal Family Hospital, recommends keeping pets indoors whenever possible during triple-digit temperatures, ensuring they have constant access to fresh water and shade, and avoiding walks or strenuous exercise during the hottest parts of the day.

"Absolutely do not take your dogs out with you this weekend, or your cats," Best said. "They're smart. Just listen to them and listen to yourself. You don't want to be out when it's that hot either."

Best said heat stroke can develop quickly in dogs, causing excessive panting, weakness and collapse, and can become fatal if animals are unable to cool themselves. She also warned that hot pavement can burn paw pads and that enclosed spaces, particularly those housing multiple animals, can become significantly hotter than the outside air.

Vanessa Willardson/MTN News Dogs at the Billings Strawberry Festival.

“A lot of animals in a tight space like that would be even hotter, be like a sauna in a small space with that many animals, and then you've got potential dog-dog interactions. Like if they're all stressed, are they gonna start a dog fight?" said Best.

For Hart, the weekend response showed the community's willingness to help.

"I love that the Yellowstone (Valley) Animal Shelter has stepped in," he said. "From what I understand, they're only taking him in for the weekend, and I just would like to see a long-term solution put in place."