Dozen dogs kept in large trailer spark concern in Billings

BILLINGS— Approximately a dozen Alaskan Malamute dogs, kept in a large trailer in a parking lot near an interstate exit, are sparking concern from passersby.

Rick Bradley, who built the trailer and attached it to his RV, parked it in an empty lot on King Avenue East Tuesday, where it was visible from the road.

Watch report below:

Dozen dogs kept in large trailer sparks concern from Billings passersby

Bradley told MTN that many people have called animal control in concern for the dogs’ welfare.

“I've had animal control for… three months since I've been out here,” said Bradley. “They know my dogs are well taken care of. If they didn't, they would have taken them.”

Don Hudson/Q2 Rick Bradley

Billings police confirmed to MTN that Billings Animal Control and Yellowstone County Animal Control have visited Bradley and the dogs multiple times. They determined the dogs are “not being neglected and are cared for by the owner”, but they said they will continue to investigate complaints.

Bradley said his goal is to get gas money, so he can bring the trailer to a resting place and clean out the kennels.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2

“If I had enough gas and supplies, I could go up to Acton for 16 days and be able to get all these dogs out and work with them,” said Bradley. “I need a place to be able to drop the trailer comfortably without somebody trying to take my dogs or tow my stuff away so I can get some money to take care of these guys properly.”

He said told MTN he wants to have a dog sled team with the dogs one day.

“It's been my lifelong dream to have a sled team,” he said.

Don Hudson/Q2

According to a passerby who chose to remain anonymous, Bradley refuses to surrender the dogs to a shelter.

“They're literally his family, his only family, and he has worked for three years to try to save those dogs after an apparent house fire of his that destroyed his whole life,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified.

She said she bought Bradley and the dogs food on Saturday. Even though animal control said the dogs are not neglected, she still has concerns for the dogs.

“I don't think anyone can look at that situation and not be concerned,” she told MTN. “The dogs are living in darkness, according to the owner, and there's an issue of a buildup of urine and feces that he can't manage on his own.”

Don Hudson/Q2

The woman said she would like to see online updates from animal control, to ease worries.

“Are the dogs okay? Is the owner okay? Does everyone have food? How about medical? And these are the kind of things that went through my mind and I'm sure the minds of everyone else that have seen his situation," she said.

She added that she would like to see Bradley receive money for gas and food.

"It's his family so giving them up is not a solution. He has to find a way to care for them," she said.