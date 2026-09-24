BILLINGS— The Billings Chamber of Commerce is opposing I-194, known as The Montana Plan, part of the debate between the plan’s supporters and opponents.

The plan seeks to eliminate “dark money” from Montana elections, meaning businesses, nonprofits, unions and other artificial persons would not be able to make political contributions. Only individual people would be allowed to make those contributions.

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Debate over I-194 continues in Billings community as election draws near

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The Billings, Kalispell and Montana chambers of commerce released a collective written statement in the spring, uniting against I-194. The statement argues that the initiative would harm local businesses.

“Under this initiative, family-owned businesses including farms, ranches, restaurants, and retail stores could not respond publicly to a ballot initiative targeting them. A Main Street restaurant could not support a local levy to improve public safety. A small business coalition could not push back against misleading claims that threaten their livelihoods and their employees’ jobs,” said the written statement.

Dan Brooks, vice president of business advocacy at the Billings Chamber of Commerce, told MTN local businesses make significant contributions to bond and levy campaigns.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Dan Brooks

“It’s really for critical community projects,” said Brooks.

He worries I-194 could slow down those initiatives.

“Right now, we're working on the jail expansion bond and levy,” Brooks told MTN. “We just don't know who's going to step up behind us if I-194 passes and we are prohibited from doing any of this work.”

Brooks and others from the chambers also are concerned I-194 would leave room for out-of-state money to gain more power in local elections.

“You'll still have billionaire money involved in elections that can still come in influence and certainly wash out the impact of local contributors,” said Brooks.

Paul Pope, Montana State University-Billings political science professor, told MTN that could be an exaggeration.

“The chamber is partly right and partly wrong,” said Pope. “The reality is... California doesn't care that much about what's going on in Montana.”

“I doubt that money from outside of the state will change.”

Pope said many states are following Montana’s example, modeling their initiatives after The Montana Plan.

“Six other states are in the process to do the same thing we're doing here in Montana. We've set a precedent for the whole country,” said Pope.

The initiative has gained support across the state, including from more than 200 small business owners. One of those is Michael Oxford, owner of Prestige Worldwide Comics and Collectibles.

“We've given corporations far too much power in this country,” said Oxford. “They can afford to make contributions that the average citizen cannot.”

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Michael Oxford

Oxford said contributions from corporations can leave voters with a skewed perspective.

Related: Former Montana leaders speak at Billings forum on limiting corporate election spending

“It just puts the average citizen at a... knowledge disadvantage because a lot of people only get their news from the ads that they see,” said Oxford. “And so, if you're not taking the time to really get informed and that's all you see, then you think it might be a good idea without seeing the fine print.”

Former independent U.S. House candidate and Billings business owner Gary Buchanan told MTN he thinks I-194 has a chance to pass this election.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Gary Buchanan

“Fifty thousand Montanans signed to put this initiative on the ballot, and they were all volunteers,” said Buchanan. “We're tired of big money, dark money, and when we don't know who they are. And from here on, if it passes, who you are is important.”