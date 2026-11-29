Hardin — After three days of searching for 17-year-old Gordon Birdinground, his family is now confronting a loss they say has left an unmistakable emptiness in their home.

Watch how his family is enduring the loss below:

Crow Family remembers 17-year-old Gordon Birdinground after tragic search

Gordon was found dead Friday, Nov. 27, in Koyama’s Pond outside Hardin after family members and others spent days searching for the missing teenager.

But to Gordon’s family, the story of his life is about much more than how it ended.

“He’s kind-hearted and he’s always willing to lend a hand,” his Aunt Adelia Brien said. “He’s a lovable person. He’s kind.”

Gordon’s stepmother, Zipporah Walks, said she had been in his life since he was about 4 or 5 years old. She remembers him as a quiet, family-oriented teenager who loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his siblings and cousins.

Vincent Walks Old photo from Gordon (right)'s childhood.

Her memories also include the smaller moments that filled their home.

“I’m gonna miss him having a concert in the shower or in his room and being loud,” Walks said.

She recalled Gordon repeatedly singing the same song in his room, "Love me Strong," by Chester Knight. Family says it was his favorite song.

Other memories go back to Gordon's childhood. Walks recalled buying him a McDonald’s Happy Meal each week when he was little. When she missed their tradition one week, Gordon called his dad to complain.

“Hey, Dad. That girl didn’t bring me my McDonald’s. What’s going on?” she remembered him saying.

She made up for it the next day by bringing him two Happy Meals.

Those lighter memories now sit alongside painful ones.

Walks said the family learned Gordon was missing and rushed to the area around Koyama’s Pond, where they called his name and searched for him.

“When everybody gathered up, it just seemed so surreal,” she said. “It felt like a bad dream.”

MTN Community gathering to search for 17-year-old Gordon Birdinground.

Family members continued searching until Friday, when Gordon's aunt and others searching near the pond discovered him in the water.

“I just start panicking,” Brien recalled. “I tried to dive into the water, and then a lady grabs my sweater and tells me not to get in the water.”

The family expressed anger and raised allegations about the circumstances surrounding Gordon's disappearance and death. Those claims have not been independently confirmed, and the family said they are seeking answers and justice for Gordon.

For now, they are also facing the painful reality of returning to a home where reminders of the teenager are everywhere.

“His room is literally just right next door to ours,” Walks said. “Just sitting there knowing he’s not, he’s not there. It’s hard.”

She said Gordon's father has also struggled to remain inside the home following his son's death.

The timing of Gordon's disappearance has made the loss particularly painful. His family spent Thanksgiving searching instead of gathering around a holiday meal.

“Thanksgiving Day, I said, ‘We won’t eat for Thanksgiving until we find him,’” Gordon's grandmother recalled. “‘We’ll bring him home and eat with him.’”

Her voice broke as she finished the thought.

“It never happened. It’s not gonna happen.”

The family is now beginning to make funeral arrangements and said they made a GoFundMe to help cover expenses.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Stepmother Zipporah Walks (left) and Aunt Adelia Brien (right) remember happier memories of beloved Gordon Birdinground.

Hardin Police Chief Benjamin Allen offered condolences to Gordon’s family while emphasizing that the Hardin Police Department did not handle the case because it occurred outside the department’s jurisdiction.

Allen also used Gordon’s death as an opportunity to remind families that there is no requirement to wait 24, 48 or 72 hours before reporting someone missing. Families should contact the law enforcement agency where the person was last seen immediately.

For a missing child or teenager, Allen said families can also contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) after notifying law enforcement.

As Gordon’s family begins navigating funeral arrangements and the questions surrounding his death, they say they hope people remember the teenager they knew: the hunter, brother and cousin who loved being outside, sang loudly around the house and checked to make sure the people he loved were OK.

“He’s always here with me,” Gordon's grandmother said of life before Gordon's death.

Now, she said, “It’s going to be hard.”

Related: Body of missing 17-year-old Gordon Birdinground found in Hardin as unanswered questions remain