HARDIN — The body of a missing 17-year-old was found Thursday afternoon, and many questions remain unanswered.

Gordon Birdinground was found in Hardin after being missing for three days. Area residents gathered at the Koyamas pond Thursday morning after his jacket was found near the water. It was only a few hours later that his body was discovered.

I reached out to the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office for more information but have not heard back.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is investigating and is asking anyone with information to call in.

This name may sound familiar. Birdinground shares the same family name as another missing person, Sa'wade Birdinground, who has been missing for two years. She was 13 years old when she disappeared from her family home in Garryowen on the Crow Reservation. Her case remains open and active.

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