Suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of Lame Deer boy

One person was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death of an eight-year-old boy in Lame Deer on the Northern Cheyenne reservation, according to the FBI.

An FBI official said Monday that the suspect pleaded guilty "to the shooting" in tribal court but did not specify the charges.

The suspect was ordered to pay a fine of $23,000 and serve a jail sentence of four years and nine months, the maximum sentence allowed in tribal court, according to the FBI.

The FBI official did not know whether the suspect would also face federal charges, which carry the possibility of a much stiffer penalty.

Family and friends identified the victim as Marquez Amias Dion Deputee Ontiveros and said he was shot in a drive-by shooting on the west side of Lame Deer.

In response, tribal leadership instituted a 9 p.m. curfew because the suspect was on the loose. It wasn't immediately clear Monday if the curfew was lifted.