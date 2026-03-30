Man shot by Billings officer arrested after release from hospital

BILLINGS - Billings police said Monday the man who was shot by an officer has been arrested after being released from the hospital.

Caleb Denny, 28 of Box Elder, was arrested and booked into the Yellowstone County jail on Sunday after he was released from the hospital, police said in a press release issued Monday morning.

Denny faces possible charges, including three counts of assault on a peace officer, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

The shooting happened on Thursday afternoon when officers responded to a report of a suspect who had broken into a vehicle in the 2600 block of North 26th Street.

Officers encountered the man, who fled, and officers pursued.

During the chase, the suspect reportedly reached for a firearm from his waistband. Officer Quin Johnson fired at the man, who was struck in the head.

"Additional officers arrived on scene and continued issuing verbal commands; however, the suspect failed to comply and remained in possession of the firearm," the press release states.

Officers fired a beanbag round, after which the suspect moved away from the firearm and was safely taken into custody.

Officers immediately rendered medical aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. The suspect was transported to a local medical facility.

A Model 1911 .45 caliber firearm was recovered at the scene, according to police.

Three officers involved in the incident, including Johnson, have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

RELATED: Man shot by Billings officer in stable condition, police say