Billings man pleads not guilty to charges from 2023 double homicide

A man accused in what a prosecutor called “one of the most brazen and horrible crimes” in Billings in the last decade pleaded not guilty to charges of deliberate homicide in Yellowstone County District Court Monday.

Godfrey Brokenrope, 19 of Billings, made his first court appearancefollowing his Sunday arrest after a police pursuit in Billings.

He is accused in the 2023 double homicide of 31-year-old Kenneth Morrison and his one-year-old son, Tatee’K, in a north Billings home.

Justice of the Peace David Carter accepted prosecutors' recommendation to set bail at $500,000.

Brokenrope is scheduled to next appear in court May 22. He was assigned a public defender.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that Brokenrope was one of two people to open fire at the home from a vehicle outside, killing Morrison. Tatee’K was found unresponsive in his father’s arms and later died of compression asphyxia.

Two other people have been charged in connection with the crime. Myron Goes Ahead, who also fired shots at the home, pleaded guilty to one charge of deliberate homicide and one charge of negligent homicide. He will be sentenced April 22.

Jane Knows His Gun pleaded guilty to a charge of tampering with evidence and was sentenced to 10 years at Montana Women's Prison, according to prosecutors.

Related:

Infant killed in Billings shooting died one day before first birthday

2 facing homicide charges in death of Billings man and infant son