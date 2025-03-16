Double homicide suspect arrested after police pursuit in Billings

BILLINGS — The Montana Violent Offender Task Force and the Billings Police Department arrested 19-year-old Godfrey Joseph Brokenrope on Sunday afternoon after a pursuit on the Billings West End.

Brokenrope was wanted in connection to a 2023 double homicide in Billings.

Brokenrope was spotted Sunday around noon as a passenger in a blue SUV.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled north on South Billings Boulevard.

A pit maneuver eventually brought the chase to a stop near King Avenue East, where Brokenrope and the driver were taken into custody.

Billings Police confirmed in December of 2024 that Brokenrope was wanted in the shooting deaths of 31-year-old Kenneth Morrison and his one-year-old son Tatee'k on Nov. 1, 2023.

Brokenrope is believed to have been in the back seat of a pickup truck that pulled up to the residence. Two people jumped out of the pickup, and gunshots were fired at Morrison's home.

Morrison was shot inside his bedroom, with Tateek found unresponsive in his arms.

Authorities later confirmed Tatee'k died of compression asphyxia.

Two people, Myron Goes Ahead and Jane Nicole Knowshisgun,have already been charged in connection with the crime. Goes Ahead pleaded guilty to one count of deliberate homicide and one count of negligent homicide. Knowshisgun has pleaded not guilty to two counts of deliberate homicide.