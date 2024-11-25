Billings man pleads guilty to killing man and infant son during 2023 shooting

A 20-year-old Billings man accused of killing a 31-year-old man and his infant son in a drive-by shooting at a north Billings home in November 2023 has pleaded guilty in Yellowstone County District Court.

Myron Goes Ahead pleaded guilty Friday to one count of deliberate homicide for the death of Kenneth Morrison and one count of negligent homicide for the death of one-year-old Tatee'k Morrison on Nov. 1, 2023, on the 700 block of North 17th Street.

Police found Kenneth Morrison shot to death in a bedroom, while his son was found unresponsive in his arms and taken to a hospital. Tatee'k Morrison was later pronounced dead of "compression asphyxia," according to authorities.

In exchange for Goes Ahead's guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to recommend consecutive sentences of 80 years in prison for the deliberate homicide charge and 20 years for the negligent homicide charge, for a total of 100 years.

The shooting happened during on of the most violent stretches in recent memory in Billings, largely due to increased gang activity in town.

A witness told police that Goes Ahead and a second suspect, Jane Nicole Knowshisgun, had been spotted in a stolen pickup truck that had been spotted outside the residence the night of the shooting. Surveillance video captured the pickup pull up to the residence, two people exited the vehicle, and shots were fired at the home for about a minute.

Surveilance also captured two people in the same stolen vehicle stealing guns and ammunition from Scheels Sporting Goods in Billings the night before the shooting.

Knowshisgun was charged with two counts of deliberate homicide. She pleaded not guilty.