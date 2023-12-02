2 facing homicide charges in deaths of man and infant in Billings shooting

Two people have been formally charged in Yellowstone County District Court in connection with the deaths of a man and an infant in a shooting in north Billings in November, Billings police said Friday on social media.

Myron Goesahead, 19, was charged with two counts of deliberate homicide. Jane Knowshisgun, 20, was charged with two counts of deliberate homicide by accountability.

Both are in Yellowstone County jail, where they have been held since the shooting on unrelated charges, according to Billings police.

On Nov. 1, police responded to a shooting at the 700 block of North 17th Street and found a 31-year-old man, Kenneth Morrison, dead inside. He was holding his infant son, Tatee'k Morrison, at the time, and the child was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

