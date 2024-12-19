Woman sentenced for role in deaths of Billings man and infant son

BILLINGS - A woman who was charged last year with two counts of murder for the deaths of a Billings man and his infant son has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

Jane Nicole Knowshisgun, 31, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years at Montana Women's Prison after previously pleading guilty to a felony charge of tampering with evidence.

Knowshisgun and a co-defendant, Myron Scott Goes Ahead, were both charged late last year with two counts of deliberate homicide for the Nov. 1, 2023 deaths of 31-year-old Kenneth Morrison and his 1-year-old son, Tatee'k Morrison.

Courtesy Zack Wilson

Tatee’k Morrison



Authorities said the house where the father and son lived was targeted in a drive-by shooting that sent dozens of bullets slamming into the residence at 724 N. 17th St. Kenneth Morrison was struck and killed, and the child died from "compression asphyxiation" when his father collapsed on top of him. A family dog named Karma was also killed in the attack.

Authorities on Wednesday also announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a third defendant in the case, Godfrey Joseph Brokenrope.

Courtesy

Prosecutors said Goes Ahead and Brokenrope both opened fire at the house during the fatal shooting. Knowshisgun was present during the shooting as a passenger in the vehicle driving by Goes Ahead. She admitted that after the shooting she tried to hide one of the guns used in the fatal shooting from law enforcement.

Goes Ahead has also entered a plea agreement in the case. He admitted in November to three felony charges, including deliberate homicide, negligent homicide, and tampering with evidence. Prosecutors said they will seek a prison sentence of 100 years in prison for the more serious offenses at a sentencing date set for Jan. 24.

