Reward offered for information on suspect in homicide of father and infant son in Billings

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a man wanted for double homicide in Billings.

Godfrey Joseph Brokenrope, who is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, was last known to be in the Billings area.

Billings police confirm that Brokenrope is wanted in the shooting deaths of 31-year-old Kenneth Morrison and his one-year-old son Tatee'k on Nov. 1, 2023.

Brokenrope is believed to have been in the back seat of a pickup truck that pulled up to the residence. Two people jumped out of the pickup, and gunshots were fired at Morrison's home.

Morrison was shot inside his bedroom, with Tateek found unresponsive in his arms.

Authorities later confirmed Tatee'k died of compression asphyxia.

Two people, Myron Goes Ahead and Jane Nicole Knowshisgun,have already been charged in connection with the crime. Goes Ahead pleaded guilty to one count of deliberate homicide and one count of negligent homicide. Knowshisgun has pleaded not guilty to two counts of deliberate homicide.

If you have any information on Brokenrope, you are asked to call the U.S. Marshals immediately.

Related:

Infant killed in Billings shooting died one day before first birthday