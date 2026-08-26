Body found on Yellowstone River sandbar near Worden

BILLING- Yellowstone County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found on a sandbar in the Yellowstone River Saturday night east of Worden.

Interim Sheriff Kent O'Donnell said Wednesday that deputies responded to the area and, with help from people recreating on the river, located the body.

With nightfall approaching, deputies left the body in place with an officer standing guard until it could be recovered in daylight.

The body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office says there is nothing indicating foul play at this time.

The man was a white adult male from Billings. His identity has not been released because family members have not yet been notified.