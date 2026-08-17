Blue Angels arrive in Billings ahead of Yellowstone International Air Show

BILLINGS — If you heard a little extra rumble over the Magic City Sunday, there’s a good reason.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are back in Billings ahead of next weekend’s Yellowstone International Air Show.

The Blue Angels are scheduled to headline the two-day event at Billings Logan International Airport August 22 and 23. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days.

The arrival also kicks off a busy week for the Navy in Billings. Navy Week runs August 17 through 24, with sailors taking part in community events, service projects, youth engagements and other activities around the city.

So if you hear those engines overhead this week — yes, you probably have a pretty good reason to look up.

The Blue Angels last performed in Billings in 2023, when more than 15,000 people attended the air show.