BILLINGS — A parent whose son was a freshman at Billings Senior High during a January stabbing incident involving a teacher and student says she is willing to wait for answers — and believes law enforcement is handling the case correctly.

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Billings Senior parent says police are doing right thing 8 months after stabbing

Ashley Hauger's son was in his freshman year at Senior High on Jan. 13 when a stabbing between a teacher and student occurred on the third floor of the school, triggering a large police response.

"Once things started rolling out and I understood that it was an isolated incident, but it is nerve-wracking as a parent. Ssomething like that happens, and you have to send kids back to school. So a little scary," Hauger said.

In the days and weeks that followed, Hauger said she felt Billings School District 2 did a good job of keeping parents informed — at first.

"I think... we may have gotten a few things sent to us the day and maybe a couple weeks following and then after that not much. That's when I started watching Q2 and anything else that was reporting on it," Hauger said.

Hauger's interest in the case goes beyond that of most parents. She experienced the 1999 Columbine school shooting in Colorado, having been locked down in her middle school just a block away.

"So yeah it kind of makes you think, like, oh my gosh like what's going on? Is this gonna happen again?" Hauger said.

What followed the Jan. 13 incident was a tight hold on all information as the Billings Police Department investigation continued for five months. Billings Police Chief St. John said the case is complicated and presented challenges.

"There are cases that move very quickly, and the reason for that is that they're pretty clear cut," St. John said.

No information was shared when the case was turned over on June 25 to Yellowstone County Deputy Attorney Hallie Bishop.

"Where something gets done (snapping fingers) like that. . .that's not actually the case in real life," Bishop said.

A GoFundMe started for Rader just days after the incident has raised just over $19,000, in part to help with legal fees.

Billings School District 2 did confirm Rader is on paid leave, and he remains an employee pending the outcome of the investigation.

Despite the lack of public information, Hauger said she supports the investigation.

"I believe that the school did they acted and did what they needed to do the police showed up. They closed it down. They did the lockdown. They did the proper measures that they needed to," Hauger said.

As for her patience with the process, Hauger said her reasoning is simple.

"Facts matter and justice matters," Hauger said.

Related:

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