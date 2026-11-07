An inch or two may not sound like much, but when it comes to your garbage can, some Billings residents say it could mean the difference between trash picked up and trash left behind.

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Billings residents push back on garbage rules as city reports less skipped cans

The city's closed-lid requirement is drawing complaints, though not everyone thinks the rule is unreasonable.

Stricter enforcement of Billings' garbage rules began in late September, requiring all trash to fit inside the bin with the lid completely closed.

For Rich Williams, the problem started right in his alleyway. He said his can was left full, and the tag left behind pointed to why.

"We have Monday pickup. So yesterday I came out and it had the sticker on there," Williams said.

"It's not like, you know, I stacked a recliner on top of my trash can. So I just thought it was unreasonable," Williams said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Rich Williams explains tag left on his trash bin Monday.

But Public Works says cases like Williams' represent a very small fraction of Billings' collections. The city says less than 2% of cans were skipped when enforcement began.

That number has since fallen below 1%.

Ward 5 Councilman Mike Boyett said the effort is about consistency.

"It's training. It's getting everybody back into a program of doing the same thing all the time," Boyett said.

But for Williams, that small percentage still meant a full can.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Rich Williams explains his trash can dilemma to MTN.

"You kind of feel like obey the rules or else," Williams said.

Not everybody thinks the city is asking too much. Kim Holguin lives in Lockwood, where she says her private trash service has had similar rules for years.

"Rules are meant to be followed. You know, you can't follow them. Well, then consequence of that is your garbage doesn't get picked up," Holguin said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Kim Holguin speaks with MTN about her take on new enforcement of trash laws in Billings.

Public Works says collection issues are declining, but the city will keep watching the numbers to see whether the policy needs another look.

"It's just the principle, I guess, of it, you know, and you feel like you kind of got your hands slapped like a child," Williams said.

For a fee of four dollars and some change, Williams was able to get ahold of Solid Waste Management to collect his garbage left behind the next day. For now, he says he'll be paying a little closer attention to what's happening before his trash hits the curb.

Related: Flipping their lids: Billings neighbors worried about new garbage can rules