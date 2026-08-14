Flipping their lids: Billings neighbors worried about new garbage can rules

BILLINGS— Billings neighbors are concerned about changes the city is making in September to garbage collection services.

Billings Public Works said in a Wednesday press release that garbage trucks will no longer collect trash from garbage bins that don’t have a fully closed lid. The city will start enforcing this rule Sept. 28.

Watch the report:

Flipping their lids: Billings neighbors worried about new garbage rules

“To help keep neighborhoods clean and ensure reliable collection, please make sure all material fits inside your cart with the lid completely closed,” said a written statement from the press release.

MTN spoke with Billings residents who are concerned with the upcoming changes.

“I would say my biggest concern would be people then having too much and taking it and dumping it in a random rural area or spot where they shouldn't,” said resident Luke Peterson.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Luke Peterson

“What are they going to do with it? There's not another trash can,” said resident Nathaniel Scheppler. “It's probably going to piss a lot of people off.”

Billings City Council member Andrew Lindley posted a video on social media addressing the upcoming closed lid requirement.

“If it's blown open, but it's clear that you could close it, it's just that something opened it: the wind, or maybe somebody just left it open as they threw the last bag of garbage in there, that's still gonna get picked up,” said Lindley in the video.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2

The city is also discontinuing its cardboard collection program. City officials estimate this will save the city $312,000 annually.

Related: Billings cuts curbside cardboard recycling over high costs

Residents with questions will be able to meet with city officials on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Billings City Council chambers and on Sept. 9 at noon at the Billings Public Library.

MTN reached out to Billings city officials for comments Thursday but did not hear back by news time.