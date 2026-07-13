BILLINGS — Record-breaking temperatures sent residents across Billings searching for ways to stay cool Sunday as the city reached 111 degrees, creating dangerous conditions that strained infrastructure and filled cooling centers.

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Billings reaches record 111 degrees as residents, shelters respond to dangerous heat

The scorching temperatures marked the hottest days ever recorded in Billings, with much of Montana also experiencing record or near-record highs as a prolonged heat wave settled over the region.

For many residents, relief meant spending the day anywhere water or shade could be found. Families gathered at Lake Elmo State Park, neighborhood pools filled with children, and backyard barbecues moved under umbrellas as people adjusted their plans to avoid the afternoon heat.

Neighbors Josh Edwards and Rick Bach said they chose to grill outside rather than heat up their homes and kept close to a shaded pool throughout the day.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

"We're using the gas grill today," said Edwards. "We got the pool out with shade."

"We're trying to enjoy our summer day in a conscious way," Bach said.

The record heat came just one day after nearly 500 homes in the Annafeld neighborhood lost power for about six hours Saturday afternoon, leaving many residents without air conditioning as outside temperatures climbed.

"When it was 9:30, it was 82 degrees inside the house. It was 93 degrees outside," Bach said.

Andrea Lutz/MTN News

Bach said utility workers initially told him the outage was related to heavy demand on the electrical system just after 4 p.m.

"He mentioned that the issue wasn't an accident. It wasn't fire or anything, it was just too much power coming into the neighborhood,” said Bach.

However, Northwestern Energy later said the outage began after a vehicle struck and damaged a power pole around 4:45 p.m.

In a statement, the company said crews had to replace the damaged pole before restoring service and explained that after power outages, electrical operators often shift customers between circuits to safely balance demand as appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators and water heaters all restart at once.

"I feel like there is a mix of frustration," said Bach. "Everybody was glad that the power came back, but there was some lack of proper information.”

Rick Bach

While power was restored later Saturday evening, residents said the outage highlighted how dependent many families are on electricity during extreme heat.

"We have a little kid. I want the temperatures to not be too hot inside the house," Edwards said. "I don't want this to be a common thing."

The dangerous temperatures also prompted local organizations to expand services for people without reliable shelter.

The Montana Rescue Mission opened its doors earlier than usual to provide air conditioning, water, and a safe place to escape the heat, while First Congregational Church distributed bottled water to those in need.

Mission staff said they saw a significant increase in the number of people seeking shelter throughout the day.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

For unhoused residents, like Ward Dillman and Janie Bykonen, who spent part of the afternoon cooling off at the mission, the heat presented life-threatening conditions.

“Life-threatening. If a person can freeze to death, which I've lost count of how many friends may have frozen to death on these streets," said Dillman. "A person can cook to death, too.”

The couple said community members helped distribute water throughout the day.

"People have come around and given us water," she said. "They've been very generous about helping us stay cool."

“What's nice about it is people have come around and give us water, and they've been very generous about helping us stay cool," she said. "We're just so grateful to have the Mission here, because they've been a lifesaver."

Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can quickly lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke, particularly for older adults, young children, people experiencing homelessness and those working outdoors.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Residents across Billings spent the day adapting however they could, whether by seeking shade, staying near water, or finding air-conditioned spaces.

Edwards said the experience served as a reminder to take the heat seriously.

"I just want everyone to stay safe," he said. "It's super hot."