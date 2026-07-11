Billings Police Chief Rich St. John announces his retirement after 20 years

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said Friday he's planning to retire after leading the agency for 20 years.

St. John told MTN News his last day will be Sept. 30, wrapping up a 45-year law enforcement career that started after he played football at Rocky Mountain College.

During St. John's tenure, calls for aid have increased dramatically, as has the size of the force in Montana's largest city.

St. John's departure comes at a time of change for the area's other large law-enforcement agency, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Mike Linder recently announced his retirement after 15 years, and his last day is July 31. He will be replaced on an interim basis by Capt. Kent O'Donnell, a Republican who is running in November to retain the position for a full four-year term against Democrat Adam Chenoweth.

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