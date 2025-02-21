'A wake-up call': Billings police chief Rich St. John recounts surviving heart attack

Longtime Billings Police Chief Rich St. John was one of an estimated 800,000 Americans who had a heart attack last year.

It's a day he remembers well— not just because it happened to be his birthday.

“I had no idea that I had an issue until I had an issue,” he said.

Watch the video of this story below:

Billings police chief recounts surviving heart attack

The chief and his wife were headed to Red Lodge when he suddenly experienced severe cramping in his upper chest.

“I think everyone can relate to aches and pains, but this was different, and I knew that something else was going on," he said.

Something as serious as a heart attack.

“You hear the saying that for a lot of people, their first heart attack is their last heart attack because they ignore the signs. I was fortunate to get help relatively quickly,” he says.

February is Heart Month, raising awareness about heart disease—the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. Heart disease accounts for one in every five deaths, and often, individuals are unaware they are at risk until a catastrophic event like a heart attack or stroke happens.

After his diagnosis, St. John underwent double bypass heart surgery—a reality he never thought would happen to him.

But taking quick action by heading to the hospital may have helped save his life.

Significant risk factors for heart attack include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, and a lack of physical activity. Heart disease can also be hereditary.

The chief had no previous issues.

“This medical emergency could have been fatal, but it also serves as a reminder to watch our diets and continue exercising,” he said. “And one can always stand to lose a few pounds.”

After about two months of recovery, St. John returned to work without restrictions. He expressed deep gratitude for the support he and his family received during this challenging time.

“It was so humbling and so appreciated. I can’t even explain it,” he says.

A close call, but a happy outcome.

“Definitely, it’s a wake-up call on how truly mortal you are,” he says.

Click here for more information on heart health.