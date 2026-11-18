The Billings City Council heard details about the police department's proposed phase two technology upgrade, at a work session on Monday night.

Phase one brought new body and car cameras that officers began using in May.

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Billings Police bring on technology to help with efficiency and safety

The upgrade helped in a September crash at Broadwater Avenue and 3rd Street West, where a Billings police officer was knocked unconscious in a hit-and-run.

Technology installed just months earlier automatically alerted the officer's commander that the patrol car had crashed.

"The vehicle sent an alert to the supervisor who recognized that was a crash alert and was able to live view the officer's dash cam," Capt. Brandon Wooley said.

Wooley said that allowed the commander to see the officer was down and needed help.

The technology kept working after the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle died in the crash and had been thrown and run over by another vehicle, according to police.

Investigators were able to bring together video from the police car, body camera and nearby Ring cameras to help identify the hit-and-run suspect vehicle.

"Any one piece of the video evidence wasn't able to allow us to see that," Wooley said. "But when we were able to combine them, it was able to provide us with a clear picture of what type of vehicle we were looking for."

That capability is part of the $3.2 million first phase of the department's technology upgrade.

"So there's numerous automation features for it, and it just has the ability to capture the interaction," Wooley said as he showed how an officer's body camera captures that interaction.

What police are proposing next is not just about cameras, it's about automating more of the work that happens after an officer responds to a call.

Phase two would push further toward automation, including a new records management system designed to reduce how much time officers spend documenting their work.

"At least the time it takes them to document the crimes they're investigating or the incidents they're responding to," Wooley said.

That next step comes with another price tag of $3.3 million, which would not come completely from the police budget.

The Billings Fire Department, dispatch, and the Yellowstone County sheriff would also be part of the second phase.

"It's going to put more officers literally on the streets in their cars doing their job and less time downloading evidence, taking statements. All that will be just automatic," said Interim Sheriff and Sheriff-elect Kent O'Donnell.

As council members learned more about the upgrade, they asked about its benefits.

"I'm wondering whether this system can help identify clusters like clusters in the neighborhood of burglaries or car thefts," said Councilman Mark Nicholson.

"Is that easily manipulated to identify repeat offenders and domestic violence?" Council Member Amy Aguirre asked.

The captain said yes to both questions.

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