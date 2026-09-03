Police: Two injured following two-vehicle crash on Broadwater Avenue

BILLINGS — Two people were taken for treatment following a car collision that took place early Thursday morning, according to Billings police.

Billings police reported the incident around 1:59 a.m. The crash took place at the intersection of Broadwater Avenue and 3rd Street W. The area had been closed while crews responded to the scene, according to Billings police.

In an update shared at 7:08 a.m., Billings police said the intersection has reopened to traffic.

The Montana Highway Patrol and the BPD Crash Team are working to learn more about this incident.