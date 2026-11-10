BILLINGS — As rising grocery prices put more pressure on household budgets, Billings organizations say an increasing number of veterans are turning to them for help affording food and other basic necessities.

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Billings organizations see growing need for veterans as holiday season approaches

For Jerry Hudson, a Vietnam War veteran and post commander for VFW Post 1634 in Billings, those requests come several times a week. He fields calls from veterans struggling to afford groceries, gas, and even rent, with some reaching out from across Montana and beyond.

When veterans reach out, Hudson said he provides food or gas cards when he can.

"I get probably four or five calls a week that some veterans need help," Hudson said. "They show proof that they're a veteran, and if they're in need, I don't question them."

He helps fund that assistance through two annual Poppy Drive fundraisers, held around Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Donations from those drives go directly toward helping local veterans.

Hudson says he has already distributed about $2,000 in assistance this year, matching what the organization provided throughout all of last year. He said requests for help typically increase around Veterans Day, as the holiday season brings additional financial pressure for veterans and their families.

“I'm not going to get into politics or anything, but I really think that it's a bigger struggle right now for a lot of people," said Hudson.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News

Hudson is not alone in seeing an increase in need.

DeeDe Baker, executive director of Dog Tag Buddies, said her organization sees veterans' struggles firsthand and continues to hear about the challenges they face week to week.

Baker said rising grocery and fuel costs have made it increasingly difficult for veterans to support themselves and their families. That pressure can be especially challenging for veterans who are single parents or already struggling to cover everyday expenses.

"Going to the grocery store and if you're trying to support a family, the expense associated with that just seems to be increasing exponentially," Baker said.

To help address the need, Dog Tag Buddies joined Veterans Navigation Network, Adaptive Performance Center, and Billings Breakfast Exchange Club to organize a Thanksgiving food box drive.

The organizations hope to provide at least 200 Thanksgiving boxes on Nov. 22 and 23, each containing a turkey and other essentials for a holiday meal. Baker said the drive had already received more than 100 sign-ups, showing how important the additional assistance is for local veterans.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Mission Thanksgiving meal boxes information

"We jumped in on short notice to try to make sure that we can help fill that gap because I really truly believe that that gap is bigger than we even realize," Baker said.

The need extends beyond the local community. The Department of Veterans Affairs reported that more than 100,000 veterans experienced food insecurity in 2025. In Yellowstone County, a recent community health assessment found that 29% of adults reported worrying about having enough food.

Baker expects the need for assistance to remain high this holiday season as families continue to navigate rising costs. She said community donations and volunteers help organizations respond to those requests and make sure veterans and their families have access to a holiday meal.

"We want them to know we're here to help," Baker said. "And it becomes more and more dire as we're looking at the increase of costs."

Hudson also understands the importance of community support from his own experience. After returning home from Vietnam, he said he and other veterans did not receive the welcome they had hoped for.

Now, he said, hearing people thank him for his service and welcome him home means a great deal.

"I had several people come up to me at my Poppy Drive, shake my hand and say, 'Welcome home,'" Hudson said. "And that just touched my heart."

Both nonprofit leaders said donations help them keep answering calls and ensure no veteran goes hungry.

“Any way that we can help our veterans and their families, I think, is important," said Baker.

"We give, and we receive, too," Hudson said. "We need help. We're humans. We're veterans."