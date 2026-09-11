Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
News

Actions

Formed in wake of 9-11 attacks, Dog Tag Buddies thrives serving veterans

Still 2026-09-10 160629_1.1.1.jpg
Grace Stewart/MTN News
Veteran Sean Arndt trains his dog at Dog Tag Buddies
Still 2026-09-10 160629_1.1.1.jpg
Posted

September is National Service Dog Month and Suicide Prevention Month, two observances that intersect in meaningful ways for veterans across the country. Dog Tag Buddies, a nonprofit organization, helps veterans by giving them a therapeutic outlet with the help of furry friends.

Watch more below:

Formed in wake of 9-11 attacks, Dog Tag Buddies thrives serving veterans

Operations manager Katie Grove says 9/11 was the catalyst for why Dog Tag Buddies exists today. She says the events of that day, the war that followed, and the invisible scars that troops brought home are why they do what they do.

Retired Marine Sean Arndt says the organization has been a great resource.

Still 2026-09-10 160621_1.5.1.jpg
Sean Arndt trains his dog at Dog Tag Buddies

"It was the best decision, just having that stability and that structure that they provided here on a weekly basis going into retirement," Arndt said.

Services at Dog Tag Buddies come at no cost to veterans.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader