September is National Service Dog Month and Suicide Prevention Month, two observances that intersect in meaningful ways for veterans across the country. Dog Tag Buddies, a nonprofit organization, helps veterans by giving them a therapeutic outlet with the help of furry friends.

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Formed in wake of 9-11 attacks, Dog Tag Buddies thrives serving veterans

Operations manager Katie Grove says 9/11 was the catalyst for why Dog Tag Buddies exists today. She says the events of that day, the war that followed, and the invisible scars that troops brought home are why they do what they do.

Retired Marine Sean Arndt says the organization has been a great resource.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Sean Arndt trains his dog at Dog Tag Buddies

"It was the best decision, just having that stability and that structure that they provided here on a weekly basis going into retirement," Arndt said.

Services at Dog Tag Buddies come at no cost to veterans.

