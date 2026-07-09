Billings mother's death exposes dangerous gaps in pedestrian safety

BILLINGS — The death of a Billings mother who was struck and killed while walking along Riverside Road is renewing concerns about pedestrian safety on roads with narrow shoulders and no streetlights.

The Montana Highway Patrol says Mollie Jensen was walking along the shoulder of Riverside Road on June 26 when she was struck by a car.

Court documents allege the driver, Angelo Michael Oulman, 26, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and has since been charged with felony negligent vehicular assault as of this week.

Now, friends, neighbors and local leaders are asking whether the roadway is safe for pedestrians.

MTN News An aerial view shows the narrow shoulder along Riverside Road, where pedestrians have little room to walk alongside traffic.

"It is terrifying because people don't pull over," one neighbor who lives near the spot said. "You're basically in the road."

Others who regularly walk the area say drivers often travel well above the posted 35 mph speed limit.

"It seems like drivers just don't care," another neighbor said.

Standing on Riverside Road, MTN measured the shoulder where Jensen was walking. While she was walking in a grassy area next to the road, in some spots, the shoulder itself measured less than a foot wide, leaving pedestrians little room between passing traffic and the edge of the roadway.

Related: Billings mother dies after crash; friends honor her as organ donor

Jensen's death has left a lasting impact on those who knew her.

"She was such a nerd," her friend Alex Willett said while remembering Jensen's love of cheesy horror movies.

MTN News Alex Willett points to the narrow shoulder along Riverside Road where his friend, Mollie Jensen, was struck and killed.

Willett said Jensen was a passionate supporter of the LGBTQ community, but above all, she was devoted to her 10-year-old daughter, Lilian.

"She was the greatest mother you could ever imagine," Willett said. "She loved that little girl like nobody could."

Following her death, Jensen became an organ donor, giving others a chance at life.

"I'm so glad there were so many people there to send her off," Willett said.

As residents continue to mourn, many say the crash has exposed longstanding concerns about Riverside Road and other county and city roads, where pedestrians often have less than a foot of shoulder in some areas and no sidewalks.

Andrea Lutz, MTN news Billings City Council member Mark Nicholson discusses pedestrian safety

Billings City Council member Mark Nicholson said the crash should prompt a broader discussion about roadway design.

"Safety is worth it," Nicholson said.

Although the crash happened outside Billings city limits, Nicholson said the roadway illustrates the challenges pedestrians face in areas that lack policies aimed at accommodating all users.

"This accident happened in the county, where they don't enjoy a complete streets policy," Nicholson said. "There is room for vehicles and precious little room for pedestrians. No room for error."

MTN News The narrow shoulder along Riverside Road leaves little space for pedestrians to walk outside Billings city limits. Residents say the roadway has long posed safety concerns.

Willett, who lives nearby, said the danger becomes even greater west of Jackson Street, where streetlights end.

"After Jackson, where city limits end, there are no streetlights," Willett said. "This is 35, but people go 50 all the time."

He hopes Jensen's death will lead to improvements that make Riverside Road safer for everyone.

"It's just senseless," he said.

Friends have also created a GoFundMe to support Jensen's 10-year-old daughter, Lillian. Organizers said the money will go directly to her daughter.