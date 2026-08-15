Billings looking to fill three top city roles using new in-house hiring process

BILLINGS — Billings is working to fill three top city positions — and taking a new approach to find the right candidates.

Interim City Administrator Kevin Iffland is tasked with finding a new police chief, fire chief and director of public works. In the past, the city used a recruiter to advertise the positions and bring in candidates. This time, the city is handling that process internally.

Iffland said the city is hiring an additional person in the HR department who will take on the task of advertising and processing both internal and external applicants.

The director of public works position is furthest along, with several candidates already interviewed and a hire expected soon.

Police Chief Rich St. John announced this summer he is retiring, meaning the city has to find a new chief for the first time in two decades. Interim Fire Chief Matt Hoppel has been in his role for about a year, since the retirement of former Chief Pepper Valdez, and the city had initially hoped to name a full-time replacement by this summer. Former Public Works Director Debi Mehling retired about six months ago, and h

Related:

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John announces his retirement after 20 years

Billings Fire Department bids farewell to fire chief as he takes new opportunity

