Billings health experts warn of dangers of high heat ahead of MontanaFair

BILLINGS — With MontanaFair kicking off on Friday, health experts in Billings are warning residents to stay cautious in what has been an extremely hot summer.

The heat has come in extreme stretches, with last weekend setting a record and limiting the turnout at the Flea Market at MetraPark. Earlier, the Strawberry Festival was cut short as temperatures soared to 111 degrees.

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Billings health experts warn of dangers of high heat ahead of MontanFair

RiverStone Health Chief Medical Officer Meghan Littlefield said the heat has led to hospitalizations this summer.

"It has been unseasonably hot and unseasonably hot for longer periods of time," Littlefield said. "There are a lot of potential health impacts that it can have."

Dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are all examples of heat-related illnesses. According to RiverStone Health, there were 17 heat-related hospitalizations from July 10 to July 13 alone. Typically, the average for an entire year in Billings is 60.

"Plan ahead, drink plenty of water, have plenty of hydration with you," Littlefield said. "It's best to avoid the hottest part of the day."

Many residents in Billings were taking Littlefield's advice on Friday morning while hanging out at the Terry Park splash pad in midtown Billings.

Summer camp teacher Meghan Kirchen said she's brought her students there frequently this summer.

"We just have a blast here," Kirchen said. "We come here three times a week, and the kids absolutely love it. It helps us with the heat because it's been such a hot summer."

Kirchen, who's lived in Billings for seven years, said this summer has felt extreme.

“It just feels very muggy," Kirchen said. "I feel like I’m sweating a lot more than I usually do."

With MontanaFair kicking off Friday, MetraPark fair coordinator Michaela Woempner said organizers have planned for all types of weather, including the heat.

"The storms and weather can change even from morning to afternoon, so trying to be ready for it all," Woempner said.

Woempner said they've made an effort to host more indoor opportunities and provide more shade around MetraPark to help attendees get out of the sun. Medical staff will also be on site in case of emergency.

"We do have AMR on site. They have a mobile unit as well, so they're really quick to get to people," Woempner said.

Woempner said preparing for worst possible situations can help keep people safe and focus on making sure the fair comes with plenty of fun.

"Once you get the community in here and you see those smiles and everybody having fun, it makes it all worth it," Woempner said.