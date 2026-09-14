BILLINGS— The 33rd annual Fall Home Improvement Show featured 400 vendors at MetraPark this weekend, with 90% of the vendors coming from the greater Billings area.

Thousands attended the show between Friday and Sunday, connecting with business owners selling products such as cookware, bathtubs and utility vehicles.

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Billings Fall Home Improvement Show features 90% local business

“This is a good place to just kind of get some great ideas,” said customer Ed Thompson. “Keeping them in business helps keep us as a growing and thriving community.”

Some vendors told MTN they have noticed an increased support for local business.

Related: 32nd annual Fall Home Improvement Show wraps up in Billings

“I do feel like that shift is coming back,” said Logan Dawson, a K2 Spas and Sports employee. “They want to support local or in their region.”

“I would say definitely that it's gone up,” said Bruce Rush, owner of Billings Kubota. “I'm probably having one of the best years I've ever had.”

Rush said local businesses that support homebuilding appear to be thriving, despite the rising cost of gas and diesel. According to AAA, regular gasoline costs $4.41 per gallon and diesel costs $5.87 per gallon as of Sunday.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Bruce Rush

“They’re building all over Billings,” Rush told MTN. “I think it's kind of booming a little bit.”

According to a March study at Squareup, 75% consumers said they plan to spend the same amount as usual or more on local businesses in the next 12 months.

Fall Home Improvement Show planner Beau Hedin with Rimrock Promotions said the support for local business in Billings has been constant, but he has noticed a change in attitude.

“I will say that I have seen it come to the forefront of people's minds, although I think it's always been there,” said Hedin. “For most people, their home is their largest asset, and they want to be able to trust in the businesses that are doing work at it.”

The show gave away $45,000 in prizes and was free to attend.