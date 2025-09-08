32nd annual Fall Home Improvement Show wraps up in Billings

BILLINGS — The 32nd annual Fall Home Improvement Show wrapped up this weekend at MetraPark in Billings.

About 400 vendors set up over three days, with 90% percent of exhibitors coming from the greater Billings area.

Beau Hedin, the event’s producer, said business conducted at the show stays local economy.

The show featured interior and exterior projects and home-buying services, making it a destination for everything from weekend projects to high-end design.

This year’s event also gave shoppers a chance to get a head start, with some products not yet on the market.

“Whether you’re someone who loves to do DIY and you just need a little guidance or some product we have people here that can handle that for you, or if you’re like nope this is totally out of my wheelhouse I want someone who knows what they’re doing,” Hedin said Sunday.